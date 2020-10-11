NFL announces schedule changes

|Release provided by the NFL:
The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.
The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The team by team changes:
Denver Broncos
Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11
New England Patriots
Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.
Los Angeles Chargers
Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7
Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8
New York Jets
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6
Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11
The updated weekly schedules (all times ET):
Week 5
Sunday, October 11
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
1:00 PM
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 PM
CBS
Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
1:00 PM
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM
FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team
1:00 PM
FOX
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
4:05 PM
FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
4:25 PM
CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
4:25 PM
CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, October 12
Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints
8:15 PM
ESPN
Tuesday, October 13
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
7:00 PM
CBS
Week 5 Byes: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots
Week 6
Sunday, October 18
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts
1:00 PM
FOX
Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 PM
FOX
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
1:00 PM
FOX
Denver Broncos at New England Patriots
1:00 PM
CBS
Washington Football Team at New York Giants
1:00 PM
FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 PM
CBS
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM
CBS
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
1:00 PM
CBS
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
4:05 PM
CBS
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:25 PM
FOX
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, October 19
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
5:00 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 6 Byes: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks
Week 7
Thursday, October 22
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, October 25
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
1:00 PM
FOX
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 PM
CBS
Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans
1:00 PM
FOX
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
1:00 PM
FOX
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
1:00 PM
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans
1:00 PM
CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
1:00 PM
FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
4:05 PM
FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
4:25 PM
CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 PM
CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots
4:25 PM
CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, October 26
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 7 Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings
Week 8
Thursday, October 29
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, November 1
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
1:00 PM
CBS
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 PM
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
1:00 PM
CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
1:00 PM
FOX
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 PM
CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins
1:00 PM
FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
4:05 PM
CBS
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
4:25 PM
FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
4:25 PM
FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, November 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 8 Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team
Week 10
Thursday, November 12
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, November 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
FOX
Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions
1:00 PM
FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers
1:00 PM
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 PM
FOX
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals
4:05 PM
CBS
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
4:05 PM
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins
4:05 PM
CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
4:25 PM
FOX
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints
4:25 PM
FOX
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, November 16
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 10 Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets
Week 11
Thursday, November 19
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
8:20 PM
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, November 22
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
1:00 PM
CBS
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
1:00 PM
FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns
1:00 PM
FOX
New England Patriots at Houston Texans
1:00 PM
CBS
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts
1:00 PM
FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 PM
CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
1:00 PM
FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team
1:00 PM
CBS
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos
4:05 PM
CBS
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 PM
CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
4:25 PM
FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
8:20 PM
NBC
Monday, November 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 PM
ESPN
Week 11 Byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers