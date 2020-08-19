‘Next man up’ mentality with Andrus Peat absent from Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Saints have been here before with Andrus Peat out with an injury and Nick Easton having to fill in at left guard.

Easton proved to be valuable last season as a guy they can plug in at guard or center.

Left tackle Terron Armstead said it’s just next man up with Peat out, but he does miss having him at camp.

“Nick is the guy that takes pride in his work and getting himself prepared to go and prepare to start too, not just sit as a backup,” said Armstead.

