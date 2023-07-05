NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three months after he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced that his cancer is in full remission.

The announcement was made on social media:

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended,” said Moreau.

The Jesuit and LSU graduate announced his diagnosis in late March after his physical with the New Orleans Saints.

Moreau signed a 3-year, $12 million deal with his hometown team in May and was a full participant at OTAs last month.

Here is Moreau talking about his diagnosis and participation during Saints OTAs:

Last year with Derek Carr as his quarterback last season, Moreau saw a career-high 33 receptions for a career-best 430 yards. He caught two touchdowns.

Prior to his career in the pros, Moreau played four years at Louisiana State University under then-head coach Ed Orgeron. A New Orleans boy at heart, Moreau came to the Tigers as a three-star prospect at Jesuit High School under head coach Mark Songy.