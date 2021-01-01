New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara placed on Covid-19 list

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field during their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been placed on the Covid-19 list, leaving his playing status for Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Carolina Panthers in question.

Kamara, in his fourth season out of Tennessee, turned in an historic performance in the team’s Christmas Day victory over the Minnesota Vikings as he rushed for six touchdowns, tying a 91-year-old league record.

Kamara carried 22 times for a career-high 155 yards (7.0 avg.), adding three receptions for 17 yards for 172 total yards from scrimmage against the Vikings. The rushing touchdowns record tied the record held by Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals, set Nov. 28, 1929, while for total touchdowns, Kamara joins Nevers, the Cleveland Browns’ Dub Jones (Nov. 25, 1951) and the Chicago Bears’ Gale Sayers (Dec.12, 1965).

Kamara has carried 187 times for a career-high 932 yards (5.0 avg.) with 16 touchdowns this season, tied for first in the NFL. He leads all running backs in receiving with a career-best and team-leading 83 receptions for 756 yards (9.1 avg.) with five touchdowns. Kamara, who will be only the second Saints player to lead the team in both rushing and receiving, currently leads the NFL with a franchise-record 21 total touchdowns after his Christmas Day scoring outburst, is ranked second in the league with 93 first downs and third with a career-best 1,688 total yards from scrimmage, the seventh-highest total in club history. He is the only Saint to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.

Kamara is the second player the team placed on the list this week, joining defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Saints (11-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) on Sunday, Jan. 3, in the regular-season finale. New Orleans, winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and can’t finish worse than the third seed.

