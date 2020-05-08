New Orleans Saints release 2020 schedule, touching promo video

1  of  2
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs off the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Brees broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning, and the all-time single game completion percentage as well. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

The Saints are currently scheduled for 10 national telecasts, including two Sunday night and two Monday night games and a game on Christmas Day.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) — Here is the Saints’ 2020 football schedule as we know it.

Home Games are in BOLD.

The Saints have as many as 10 national telecasts, including two Sunday night and two Monday night games and a game on Christmas Day in the Superdome against the Minnesota Vikings.

***The schedule is what the NFL is planning, but, of course, the coronavirus quarantine could effect the season, possibly causing it to start later, be shortened or worse. 

  • Sunday, Sept. 13      TAMPA BAY          3:25 PM, FOX
  • Monday, Sept. 21      @Las Vegas         7:15 PM, Monday Night Football, ESPN
  • Sunday  Sept. 27      GREEN BAY         7:20 PM, Sunday Night Football
  • Sunday, Oct. 4          @Detroit                Noon
  • Monday, Oct. 12       LA CHARGERS     7:15 PM, Monday Night Football, ESPN
  •   Bye week
  • Sunday, Oct. 25        CAROLINA             Noon, FOX
  • Sunday, Nov. 1         @Chicago               3:25 PM, FOX
  • Sunday, Nov. 8         @Tampa Bay          7:20 PM , Sunday Night Football, NBC
  • Sunday, Nov. 15       SAN FRANCISCO   3:25 PM, FOX
  • Sunday, Nov. 22        ATLANTA                 Noon, FOX
  • Sunday, Nov. 29       @Denver                  3:05 PM, FOX
  • Sunday, Dec. 6         @Atlanta                  Noon, FOX
  • Sunday, Dec. 13       @Philly                    3:25 PM, FOX
  • Sunday, Dec. 20       KANSAS CITY        3:25 PM, CBS
  • Friday,  Dec. 25        MINNESOTA           3:30 PM, FOX
  • Sunday, Jan. 3         @Carolina                Noon, FOX

