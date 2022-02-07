NEW ORLEANS, LA (KLFY) – When it comes to knowing the Saints culture and having prior head coaching experience, you could say that Dennis Allen is the most qualified candidate for the Black and Gold.

First arriving in New Orleans in 2006, Allen is in the midst of his second stint with the Saints, spending the last six seasons as defensive coordinator.

At the Senior Bowl last week, general manager Mickey Loomis reflected on Allen’s impact.

“Well look he’s a great coach,” Loomis said. “He’s been a part of our building for a long time. Obviously there’s a period of time where he wasn’t with us. He’s been part of building the culture and part of the success we’ve had over the years. And he’s got experience as a head coach as well.”

Allen was the head coach of the Raiders from 2012 to 2014. He went 8-28 in Oakland before his second move to New Orleans in 2015.

His experience as head coach aided him this season as he took over as interim in week 15 when Sean Payton was sidelined due to COVID 19.

“I relished that opportunity,” Allen said in December. “Certainly I really appreciate everything that Sean Payton has mean to me in my coaching career. And so for him to ask me to step in for him in this circumstance I appreciate the fact that he had the faith and trust in me to lead this team.”

In perhaps his biggest resume-builder, the Dennis Allen-led Saints shut out quarterback Tom Brady for the first time since 2006, earning the 9-0 win over Tampa Bay.

“I really appreciate all the players and the assistant coaches and the way that they just hung together and fought and scratched and clawed for each other so that we could come away with this win,” Allen said after the victory. “Anytime you win in this league, I think it’s a great feeling and certainly in these circumstances it feels good to win.”

The Texas native has widely been called a players-coach.

Earlier on Monday, former Saints defensive end and current Cincinnati Bengal Trey Hendrickson described Allen as a disciplined coach who sets the players up for success.

“He’s a great coach,” Hendrickson said. “He expects the best out of his players. He’s a great leader. It was one of those things I came in pretty early on and knew that he was special to have him as a DC. I knew he was going to be a head coach at some point in his career.”

And so begins the Dennis Allen era of the New Orleans Saints.