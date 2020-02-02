Michael Thomas: NFL Offensive Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In 2019, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions, catching 80% of passes to him in both the 2018 and the 2019 seasons.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL_TV) — After having a historic season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was named the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saturday.

Thomas was considered alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The last time a wide receiver was named the Offensive Player of the Year was in 1993, and it was Jerry Rice.

Thomas was the first non-quarterback offensive player to sign a contract worth up to $100 million. He signed the contract before the 2019 season began, after having at least 92 receptions, 1,137 yards and five touchdowns in each of his first three seasons.