Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway out for Sunday’s game against the Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report Friday, listing Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway, and Nick Easton as out for Sunday’s game against Chicago.

The Saints will be without Thomas, Callaway, and Emmanuel Sanders as he continues to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

For the Chicago Bears, All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Starting safety Eddie Jackson is also listed as questionable with a knee injury.