METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Wide receiver Michael Thomas fielded questions Tuesday from media members after New Orleans Saints Training Camp practice on Airline Drive.

Thomas shared his message to those who doubt him, saying, “People might call it crazy… but I really use it as fuel for me. If you doubt me, you’re probably not in my shoes, and I’m just gonna go harder and prove you wronger. If you got a strong mind, anyone can doubt you.”

Thomas added, “It’s about my craft and perfecting it. I think doubters are good for the game. A lot of people come to work and people don’t care about what they’re doing. So I like it, if you doubt me.”

Since Thomas has only played 10 games over the last three seasons, a question about availability and injuries sparked another confident, honest answer from the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.

“I go hard, and sometimes you get injured when you go hard. And sometimes when you go hard, you got to channel it a little bit.”

Thomas spoke a lot about just wanting to play football and executing “between those lines.”

He said, “The things that matter are winning these games, scoring points, moving the chains, staying healthy, being there when guys need you, hanging banners, and playing for a Super Bowl.”