Michael Thomas agrees to record-setting $100 million deal with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (Luke Johnson/The Advertiser) — Leave it to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan to get straight to the heart of the thing.

About five minutes after star receiver Michael Thomas began discussing his new $100 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, Jordan barged through the media scrum with a microphone in hand.

“How does it feel to have that much money?” Jordan asked in a mock interview tone.

Thomas made his 2019 Saints training camp debut Thursday, ending a holdout that saw him miss five practices. Although he was not able to truly answer what it feels like to have all that money — “I don’t have the money yet,” Thomas said in response to Jordan’s question — it was clear that his coaches and teammates were glad to have their All-Pro wideout back on the field.

