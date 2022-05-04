LONDON (WGNO) — It was announced on Wednesday by the NFL that the New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings on October 2 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT and the contest will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.

This will be the third time that the Saints will play a regular-season contest overseas, the first two being played at London’s Wembley Stadium, both of which New Orleans won.

On October 26, 2008, New Orleans made their overseas debut when they defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32. On October 1, 2017, the Saints recorded the 14th shutout in team history and the first away from their home stadium when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins 20-0, a springboard during what was an eight-game winning streak that helped the Saints capture their first NFC South title since 2011 as they advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

The Saints trail the regular-season series with the Vikings 19-12 but won the last meeting between the two clubs, a 52-33 victory on December 25, 2021.

The National Football League will be providing an allotment of tickets for sale to New Orleans Saints season ticketholders, as well as further information on any general sales opportunities in June. Additional information on travel and ticket packages, as well as fan events associated with the contest, will be announced at a future date.