LONDON (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings in London at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Today’s football game will be played inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch the game:

TV: NFL Network

Online: fuboTV

Live updates of the game will be posted here.

4th Quarter: 28-25 MIN

11:35 p.m. – End of 4th quarter.

0:24 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 47-yard field goal. 28-25 MIN

1:51 – NOLA: Kicker Will Lutz makes a 60-yard field goal. 25-25 NOLA

Watch the play here.

4:15 – MIN: Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson makes a 3-yard rush. 25-22 MIN

9:29 – NOLA: Tight End Taysom Hill makes a 2-yard rush. Quarterback Andy Dalton makes a complete pass to Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry for a two-point conversion. 22-19 NOLA

Watch the play here.

14:14 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 46-yard field goal. 19-14 MIN

3rd Quarter: 16-14 MIN

10:46 a.m. – End of 3rd Quarter.

3:47 – NOLA: Running Back Latavius Murray makes a rush for 1 yard. Kicker Will Lutz scores. 16-14 MIN

Watch the play here.

9:23 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 24-yard field goal. 16-7 MIN

2nd Quarter: 13-7 MIN

9:52 a.m. – End of 2nd Quarter.

0:00 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 36-yard field goal. 13-7 MIN

1:04 – MIN: Kicker Greg Joseph makes a 28-yard field goal. 10-7 MIN

8:57 – NOLA: Quarterback Andrew Dalton passes a throw to Wide Receiver Chris Olave for 4 yards. Kicker Will Lutz scores. 7-7

Watch the play here.

1st Quarter: 7-0 MIN

9:14 a.m. – End of 1st Quarter.

8:12 – MIN: Running Back Alexander Mattison completes a pass from Quarterback Kirk Cousins for 15 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Greg Joseph scores. 7-0 MIN

8:28 a.m. – Saints win the coin toss and kick-off.