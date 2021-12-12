LIVE BLOG: Saints break losing streak, beat Jets by a landslide

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints makes a reception for a touchdown against Kevin King #20 of the Green Bay Packers during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. – FINAL: New Orleans Saints 30, New York Jets 6

Fourth quarter

1:07 QB Taysom Hill goes 44 yards for the final touchdown of the game. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 30-6

3:32 Jets K Eddy Pineiro 36 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 23-9

5:28 QB Taysom Hill runs in a two yard rushing touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 23-6

12:26 K Brett Maher 37 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 16-6

Third quarter

1:02 K Brett Maher 31 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 13-6

Second quarter

0:05 K Eddy Pineiro 46 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 10-6

3:42 RB Alvin Kamara runs in a 16 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 10-3

10:04 Jets K Eddy Pineiro 36 yard field goal attempt is good. 3-3

First quarter

6:40 Saints K Brett Maher 23 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 3-0

