LIVE BLOG: Saints play at Titans without Alvin Kamara

NASHVILLE, TN. –
Third quarter
12:02 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill goes to MyCole Pruitt for a two yard touchdown. Randy Bullock extra point is good. Titans 20-6
Second quarter
1:38 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill runs in a one yard touchdown. Randy Bullock extra point is good. Titans 13-6
2:00 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill pass deep left intercepted by S Marcus Williams. Saints 6-3
12:59 Saints QB Trevor Siemian connects with Tre’Quan Smith for an 11 yard touchdown. Brian Johnson extra point is no good. Saints 6-3
First quarter
0:55 Titans K Randy Bullock 28 yard field goal attempt is good. Titans 3-0
8:08 Saints QB Trevor Siemian 3/4 for 24 yards. 0-0