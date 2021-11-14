LIVE BLOG: Saints play at Titans without Alvin Kamara

Geaux Black and Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Alvin Kamara #7 of the New Orleans Saints against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN. –

Third quarter

12:02 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill goes to MyCole Pruitt for a two yard touchdown. Randy Bullock extra point is good. Titans 20-6

Second quarter

1:38 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill runs in a one yard touchdown. Randy Bullock extra point is good. Titans 13-6

2:00 Titans QB Ryan Tannehill pass deep left intercepted by S Marcus Williams. Saints 6-3 

12:59 Saints QB Trevor Siemian connects with Tre’Quan Smith for an 11 yard touchdown. Brian Johnson extra point is no good. Saints 6-3

First quarter

0:55 Titans K Randy Bullock 28 yard field goal attempt is good. Titans 3-0

8:08 Saints QB Trevor Siemian 3/4 for 24 yards. 0-0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar