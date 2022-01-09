LIVE BLOG: Saints defeat Falcons in last regular season game

ATLANTA, GA. – FINAL: Saints 30, Falcons 20
Fourth quarter
10:55 K Brett Maher 27 yard field goal is good. Saints 27-13
Third quarter
2:49 Qadree Ollison for a 19 yard touchdown. K Younghoe Koo extra point is good. Saints 24-13
Second quarter
0:02 Juwan Johnson pass from Trevor Siemian for 5 yard touchdown. Saints 24-6
1:03 Saints K Brett Maher 37 yard field goal attempt is good. Saints 17-6
3:26 Cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepts Matt Ryan. Saints 14-6
5:47 Trevor Siemian goes to Tre’Quan Smith for a 13 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 14-6
10:31 Falcons K Younghoe Koo 54 yard field goal is good. Saints 7-6
First quarter
3:15 Falcons K Younghoe Koo 48 yard field goal is good. Saints 7-3
8:29 Saints Taysom Hill connects with Adam Trautman for an 18 yard touchdown. K Brett Maher extra point is good. Saints 7-0