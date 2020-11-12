LISTEN: Sean Payton recaps Saints win over the Tampa Bay Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke about his team’s impressive effort in Sunday night’s 38-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Yeah, look, I don’t know that you go into a game like that against an offense like that and feel like, it’s going to go that clean for you. But there’s just that much respect for what they do. And so I was happy we built on the momentum, I was happy we got the early three and outs. I thought that was significant into the way the game unfolded and getting a quick lead. And then from there, it was just one of our better efforts.”

Payton says the team’s effort will need to carry over to their Week 10 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a team decimated by injuries but one Payton expects to be prepared for Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, I think there’s a system and Kyle (Shanahan’s) done a great job. His staff’s done a great job with it. Offensively, they do as good a job as anyone in our league at presenting run and working the mechanics of the run game and getting an edge, a half a step formationally. That’s something that you just notice right away. They get the ball off of that action to their playmakers. Defensively, they’re very impressive when you watch them. They’ve had a few injuries no question, and yet when you watch the tape, they’re extremely well coached and (are) one of those teams that you can obviously have that tradition and that way about them. They’re used to winning.”

To hear more from Payton, click the link above.