Kevin James set to portray Saints head coach Sean Payton in upcoming Bountygate movie

(CBS) A movie is being made about New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s 2012 suspension by the NFL for the Bountygate scandal surrounding his team.

The movie will specifically focus on how Payton coached his son’s sixth grade football team while not being allowed to call the shots for the Saints.

The Netflix movie will be titled “Home Team,” and, while the release date has not yet been made public, it was announced on Monday that comedian Kevin James will portray Payton.

Payton was not allowed to coach or be involved with the NFL in any capacity in 2012 after he was given a one-year suspension following the NFL’s investigation into allegations that the team was paying bounties to defensive players for any crushing hits that they would make on their opponents.

The movie will highlight Payton’s year and his journey with his son’s team, according to Peter King of NBC Sports. The film will go through a change in perspective for the head coach, where he learned even more about the sport, despite running a team at a lower level.

“Home Team” will begin filming this year, according to King. Payton has already signed off on the movie after reading the script and making some corrections.

Happy Madison Productions, which is owned by Adam Sandler, will be producing the film.