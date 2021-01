NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara did not practice Friday and was put on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints top offensive weapon will be out the regular season finale on Sunday in Carolina and could miss week one of the postseason.

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will also not be available Sunday due to COVID.

TE Josh Hill (hand) and S Marcus Williams (ankle) have also been ruled out. Both missed the entire week of practice.