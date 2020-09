It appears the New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara are closing in on a deal.

A lucrative deal is in the works according to ESPN, and the two sides are “extremely close.”

Two sides, Saints and Alvin Kamara, both want and need the deal to get done. Players off today, so there’s one window to get done the deal. But it’s coming. All the talk has brought them both to the finish line. https://t.co/yaoCt00Yn3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2020

The report claims the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the next few days.

Last week, rumors ran rampant that the Saints were open to trading Kamara.

The season starts on September 13th versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.