Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kamara Dealing with Injuries, Bears Star Wide Out Returns

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

With running back Alvin Kamara dealing with a knee and ankle injury this week, the New Orleans Saints released linebacker Stephone Anthony to make room for RB free agent Zach Zenner who was signed this week.

Not only are the Saints preparing for Chicago’s stout defense, but the Bears also welcome back wide receiver Taylor Gabriel this week in practice who was out with a concussion.

In his three games played this season, Gabriel caught 9 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Hear from Zach Zenner and more Saints players in the video provided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar