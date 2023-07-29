NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham did not practice today at training camp, but he did speak with media for the first time since signing with the team earlier this week.

Jimmy Graham and the Saints agreed to a 4-year, $40 million deal after a franchise tag dispute prior to the 2014 season.

One year later, Graham was traded to Seattle.

The move came as a surprise to Graham with many speculating it was about money.

“It kind of got blown out of proportion. Everyone was like, ‘he wants to be a receiver.’ It had nothing to do with that. I just don’t want to be franchised. At the time, you know, I had played my rookie deal out, and I never asked for a dollar and a lot of guys had taken early deals and I never did. You know, I just played with it and, and so I expected that but, you know, that’s all history now. You know, that was a long time ago and a few contracts ago,” says New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham.

In his first five years with the Saints, Jimmy Graham was on pace to be the greatest tight end in franchise history.

Graham tallied 4,700 yards receiving and 51 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving scores with 16 in 2013.

Graham was a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro-Bowl selection while in New Orleans, but in the 8 years since his departure, his numbers were nowhere near what they were with the Saints.

Graham sat out the 2022 season, garnering interest from playoff contenders, while waiting for one opportunity.

“You know I’ve been trying to come home for a long time, and last year, had some conversations and determined that I really didn’t want to play anywhere else… I just couldn’t see myself wearing another jersey again and just wanted hopefully, if there was ever an opportunity to come back home, um, to make it happen here,” says Graham.

Tuesday, Jimmy Graham signed a one-year deal with the Saints, reportedly worth the veteran minimum, but the contract made his homecoming official.

“I became a man in the city and, it meant everything to me to play for this city. So, to come back here and to be able to get all those amazing memories, amazing wins, amazing people, amazing fans, is truly special. You know, it made me pretty emotional, Monday, Tuesday. You know, just to be able to be back here and then obviously to be able to put my jersey back on,” says Graham.

Off the field, Jimmy Graham offers a wealth of football knowledge to a young, talented tight end room. On the field, he ensures everyone that he still has plenty left in the tank ahead of year 14.

“Obviously I’m feeling better than ever. I’m still 6’7, and I like the red zone,” says Graham.

This will be Jimmy Graham’s 13th training camp in the NFL, his 6th with the New Orleans Saints.