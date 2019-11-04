Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jefferson Parish school trolls Atlanta Falcons

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

(WWL-TV)

Many experts thought the Falcons would pose a serious challenge to the Saints recent dominance in the NFC South, if not win the division outright.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV)- Let the trolling begin.

Saints fans, basking in the glow of a 7-1 start to the season face their arch rivals this weekend, the first of two meetings with the Atlanta Falcons.

Many experts thought the Falcons would pose a serious challenge to the Saints recent dominance in the NFC South, if not win the division outright.

Well, that hasn’t happened as the Falcons are 1-7 on the season and rumor has been going around about head coach Dan Quinn’s future.

Saints fans seem to never let an opportunity to make some fun of the Falcons pass – especially if it involves the team’s very painful and public Super Bowl loss to New England three years ago.

So, with that in mind, a class at Tom Benson School in Kenner took the opportunity to combine a math lesson with the Falcons’ misery lately. The school, of course, named for the Saints owner. 


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar