Jefferson Parish school trolls Atlanta Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV)- Let the trolling begin.

Saints fans, basking in the glow of a 7-1 start to the season face their arch rivals this weekend, the first of two meetings with the Atlanta Falcons.

Many experts thought the Falcons would pose a serious challenge to the Saints recent dominance in the NFC South, if not win the division outright.

Well, that hasn’t happened as the Falcons are 1-7 on the season and rumor has been going around about head coach Dan Quinn’s future.

Saints fans seem to never let an opportunity to make some fun of the Falcons pass – especially if it involves the team’s very painful and public Super Bowl loss to New England three years ago.

So, with that in mind, a class at Tom Benson School in Kenner took the opportunity to combine a math lesson with the Falcons’ misery lately. The school, of course, named for the Saints owner.



