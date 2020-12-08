Jalen Hurts will reportedly make his first career NFL start Sunday against the Saints

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 06: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Eagles 30-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly naming Rookie Quarterback Jalen Hurts the starter for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The new was first reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on twitter:

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

Hurts relieved Wentz Sunday during the Eagles game against the Green Bay Packers, going 5 for 12 passing with 109 yards 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.

Hurts also rushed 5 times for 29 yards in the 30-16 loss.

The Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 53rd overall pick.