Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Quarterback’ with former NFL quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

In this episode, Lester and Aaron hit the latest headlines, including the return of Saints starting QB Jameis Winston in his first game action since his season-ending knee injury last year.

But, just how will Winston fair with Saints rookie first-round offensive tackle sidelined “indefinitely” with a torn ligament in his big toe? Lester knows firsthand how critical the blindside tackle is to the success – and longevity of a starting quarterback at any level.

SHREVEPORT, LA – SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Lester Ricard #8 of the Tulane Green Wave runs against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 17, 2005 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Bulldogs defeated the Green Wave 21-14. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The former Parade All-American from Amite High School in Tangipahoa Parish, who went on to play under Nick Saban’s LSU Tigers before transferring and finishing his collegiate career at Tulane, also talks about LSU’s recent quarterback battle, and first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly’s decision to not announce his starter between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier before this Sunday’s Allstate Louisiana Kickoff against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.

Is it a ‘tactical advantage’ as Kelly stated?

Lester weighs in.

And, couldn’t talk local college football without the Green Wave.

Lester, who led Tulane in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, says he sees similarities in last year’s 2-10 team following Ida and his squad in 2005, and how the tenure of head coach Willie Fritz is almost biblical.

All this, plus prep football talk as Edna Karr starts 2022 as the Catholic League’s newest rival.

Has the balance of power shifted even further in favor of the Cougars?

We discuss.