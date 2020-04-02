‘I’m a big dummy’ Sean Payton clarifies comment made earlier about Brees’ future

1  of  2
by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) The New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton explained his comments made Tuesday regarding quarterback Drew Brees’ future.

Payton told the media Wednesday in a conference call it’s not clear to him if 2020 will be Brees’ last year.

“I’m a big dummy,” Payton says. “Yesterday, we got chatting on ESPN, and I think they way I worded it was hey he’s coming back for his last year. I think I honestly don’t know if it’s his last year. I think the thing he’s done, and we’ve all done, taking it year by year. Man, that thing blew up on me. A few of you guys texted me right away, and I thought holy cow. I’m glad he’s in San Diego. Let him deal with this. Obviously, that was my fault. It’s not like a big secret I let out of the bag.”

