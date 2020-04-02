‘I’m a big dummy’ Sean Payton clarifies comment made earlier about Brees’ future

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) The New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton explained his comments made Tuesday regarding quarterback Drew Brees’ future.

Payton told the media Wednesday in a conference call it’s not clear to him if 2020 will be Brees’ last year.

“I’m a big dummy,” Payton says. “Yesterday, we got chatting on ESPN, and I think they way I worded it was hey he’s coming back for his last year. I think I honestly don’t know if it’s his last year. I think the thing he’s done, and we’ve all done, taking it year by year. Man, that thing blew up on me. A few of you guys texted me right away, and I thought holy cow. I’m glad he’s in San Diego. Let him deal with this. Obviously, that was my fault. It’s not like a big secret I let out of the bag.”