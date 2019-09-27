Live Now
If measuring up to injured Brees means winning games, Bridgewater does as Saints prepare for Cowboys

by: Eric Geller

Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett – among others – recorded the tune I Gotta Be Me and they did it their own way.

That rings true for Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who’s taken over starting duties for future hall-of-famer Drew Brees who’s sidelined with torn ligaments to the thumb of his throwing hand for up to six weeks.

Realistically, Bridgewater doesn’t have to duplicate the numbers Brees usually registers during games except for one – the win.

So far, so good as Teddy B delivered the “W” in his first start at quarterback for New Orleans last week in Seattle since being a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015.

Bridgewater, his back-up Taysom Hill, tight end Jared Cook and offensive lineman Terron Armstead discuss the very subject in the video provided as the Saints get ready to host the undefeated Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

