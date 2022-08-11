METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Saints brought its final practice of Week 3 of training camp to a close at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., on Thursday.

The team now turns its attention toward its preseason opener in Houston against the Texans, which kicks off on Saturday (Aug. 13) at 7 p.m. CST.

With starting quarterback Jameis Winston still recovering from a sprained right foot since Monday, the Saints signed rookie K.J. Costello out of Mississippi State to add depth behind 12-year veteran Andy Dalton, 34, and second-year pro Ian Book, 24.

While at State, Costello threw for a SEC-record 623 yards against LSU to lead the Bulldogs to a 44-34 win over the Tigers. He most recently played for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars.

First-year head coach Dennis Allen spoke with media immediately following practice, and he addressed the addition of Costello to the roster.

“We signed K.J. Costello to be the third quarterback in this game,” said Allen of the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder from Newport Beach, Calif. “We’ll see where he’s at from a mental standpoint. You know, if he gets in the game and gets some reps.”

This year’s first-round rookies, wide receiver Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) were among the five Saints taking to the podium following Allen.

The Saints travel to Green Bay next Friday (Aug. 19) for the team’s second preseason game of the season. The final preseason game will be held the following week in the Caesars Superdome against the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 26).

The Saints season opener will be in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sept. 11.