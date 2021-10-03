Giant disappointment: Saints fall to New York in overtime

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It never should have gotten to overtime.

The Saints had a 21-10 fourth quarter lead, playing before a raucous crowd celebrating the first full capacity Saints game at the Superdome in almost two years.

But, it did.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley ran 6 yards for a touchdown, as the Giants won the toss and drove for the winning score in a 27-21 overtime victory over New Orleans, Sunday.

The Saints had an 11 point lead, and appeared to have the game in hand. But, with 6:52 to play, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw a 54 yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley. Jones ran in the two point conversion, and the previously winless Giants had closed to within three points of the Saints.

Graham Gano’s 48 yard field goal with 31 seconds to play in regulation sent the game to overtime.

The Giants drove 9 plays, 75 yards in overtime.

Daniel Jones completed 28 of 40 passes for 402 yards.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed 17 of 23 passes for 226 yards. Winston threw a 15 yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson with 23 seconds to play in the second quarter to tie the game at 7.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed 26 times for 120 yards.

The Giants took the lead in the second quarter on a pass from Daniel Jones to John Ross. The pass play covered 51 yards. After review, the NFL said Ross fumbled at the one yard line, but recovered his own fumbled in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Saints, 2-2, play at Washington next Sunday.