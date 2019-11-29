GALLERY: Saints Clinch NFC with 26-18 win over Atlanta
Abbeville67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge70°F Clear Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent