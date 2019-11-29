GALLERY: Saints Clinch NFC with 26-18 win over Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Saints are without left tackle Terron Armstead tonight, but there's some good news ahead of the Thanksgiving game: cornerback Marshon Lattimore is playing, and wide receiver Julio Jones is out for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints released their list of inactive players about an hour before the Thanksgiving prime time match up against the Falcons in Atlanta (Kickoff 7:20 p.m.)