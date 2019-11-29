Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

GALLERY: Saints Clinch NFC with 26-18 win over Atlanta

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates as he scores on a 30-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

  • ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 28: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints fails to make a reception during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 28: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates as he scores on a 30-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates as he scores on a 30-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarterat Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Ra’Shede Hageman #90 and Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate a sack by Marcus Davenport #92 against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories