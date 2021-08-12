Former Ragin’ Cajun Deuce Wallace working to make Saints roster

METAIRIE, LA – One former Ragin’ Cajun continues to work to secure his spot on the roster.

Deuce Wallace has impressed in practice and made plays on special teams, which could be the quickest way for him to make the team.

“I think special teams is everything,” Wallace says. “Aside from the fact that it’s important for me in my situation to make the team, but those are the most important plays in the game. Any football game you go to, you can pick out two or three special teams plays that depicted the result of the game. I just always felt that I had strengths that I knew I had. The fact that this team gave me the opportunity, my goal was to give them what they saw in me. No matter what that is, whether that’s effort, whether it was ball-hawkin, whether it was just straight physicality. Whatever they felt was my strength, I need to show that everyday.”