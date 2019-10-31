Former LSU Tiger talks World Series Championship

Outfielder Andrew Stevenson joined the list of former LSU Tigers who have won World Series championships when the Washington Nationals posted a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros Wednesday night in Minute Maid Park.

Stevenson, a product of Youngsville, La., played in 31 games this season for the Nationals, batting .367 (11-for-30) with one double, one triple and five runs scored.

He scored the tying run on October 1 as a pinch runner during a three-run, eighth-inning rally, as the Nationals erased a 3-1 deficit and posted a 4-3 Wild Card game victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Stevenson, the Nationals’ second-round draft choice in 2015, played at LSU from 2013 through 2015, and he helped lead the Tigers to College World Series appearances in 2013 and 2015, and the SEC championship in 2015.

Stevenson, who started in 154 games in center field during his college career, earned 2015 first-team All-SEC and third-team All-America honors at LSU, and he was a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Following is the list of the 15 former LSU players who became World Series champions:

MLB World Series Champions from LSU

• INF Alvin Dark, New York Giants – 1954 (player); Oakland Athletics – 1974 (manager)

• 1B Joe Bill Adcock, Milwaukee Braves – 1957

• LHP Mark Guthrie, Minnesota Twins – 1991

• LHP Eddie Yarnall, New York Yankees – 1999 and 2000

• LHP Randy Keisler, New York Yankees – 2000

• RHP Russ Springer, Arizona Diamondbacks – 2001

• RHP Curtis Leskanic, Boston Red Sox – 2004

• RHP Brian Wilson, San Francisco Giants – 2010 and 2012

• INF Mike Fontenot, San Francisco Giants – 2010

• LHP Brian Tallet, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011

• INF Ryan Theriot, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011; San Francisco Giants – 2012

• RHP Louis Coleman, Kansas City Royals – 2015

• 3B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros – 2017

• RHP Will Harris, Houston Astros – 2017

• OF Andrew Stevenson, Washington Nationals – 2019

