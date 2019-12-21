Football, gloves from Brees’ 540th touchdown already on display in Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates the 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Saints fans are used to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees breaking NFL records, but many would be astonished at how quickly mementos from one of his biggest accomplishments ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is now displaying the football Brees threw and the gloves tight end Josh Hill wore when he caught that football in the end zone for Brees’ record-setting 540th career touchdown.

Brees shattered Payton Manning’s previous record of 539 touchdown passes on Monday, December 16, just four days before the football and gloves appeared in the Hall of Fame.

Of course, Brees isn’t done setting and breaking records.

His near-perfect completion percentage for the Monday night game that included his 540th (and 541st) touchdowns set yet another NFL record.

It’s just a matter of time before another Brees momento lands in the Hall of Fame.