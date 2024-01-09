NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fans are upset that the New Orleans Saints had a record of 9-8 this season, and they want their frustrations known by putting up a “Fire Dennis Allen” billboard.

A Saints fan is now organizing a “Go Fund Me” fundraiser campaign to put up the billboard on Earhart Boulevard near the Saints facility in New Orleans for four weeks.

In the online fundraising post, the fan writes, “As we all know, Dennis Allen has been a complete failure as a head coach in New Orleans and the entire Who Dat Nation is sick of it. The billboard will be our way to make our voices seen at the least. We want to be good again, the mediocrity needs to go.”

In order to get the billboard put up, they need to raise $1,650. So far, the fundraiser has raised $595.

The billboard fundraiser is being organized by Nicole and Ryne of Saints Twitter and the artwork will be done by New Orleans artist, Jay Frostt.

The fans have until Jan. 22 to raise the necessary money to get the billboard. They say the remaining proceeds, if they don’t reach the goal, will then go to Allen Keller’s Tailgate Together Foundation and the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter.

