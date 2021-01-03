Empty feeling: Saints running back room out for Carolina game

The Saints will be without their entire running back corp for Sunday’s game at Carolina after they came into close contact with fellow running back Alvin Kamara.
That’s according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.
The on field embargo, according to Glazer, also includes running backs coach Joel Thomas. Kamara has tested positive for Covid-19 and could miss a playoff game next weekend, if the Saints are not the number one seed, earning a first round bye.
Ty Montgomery, who doubles as a wide receiver, is expected to take snaps at running back. Taysom Hill may also do the same.
The Saints will according to the report, call up practice squad running back Tony Jones.
The Saints play at Carolina Sunday at 3:25 pm. New Orleans must defeat the Panthers to have any chance to the be the number one seed in the NFC.