Drew Dat: Today marks 15th anniversary of Brees signing with New Orleans Saints

Geaux Black and Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — Hard to believe it’s been 15 years since former Chargers quarterback Drew Brees inked his name to a New Orleans Saints contract. But today, March 14, marks the 15th anniversary of his signing in 2006.

Flanked by now-deceased team owner Tom Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis and newly signed head coach Sean Payton, the future looked promising for the NFL’s most-sought after free agent at the time.

But no one could realistically imagine just how promising the future would be for the former second-round draft pick out of Purdue who would go on to become the most prolific passer in league history.

While Brees has yet to make a decision regarding his playing future for a 16th season with the Saints – 21st in the NFL – Saints fans from far and wide can rejoice and give thanks on this Sunday, and every day that follows, for a decade and a half of victories, records and memories.

Oh, and a Super Bowl championship to boot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar