Drew Dat: Today marks 15th anniversary of Brees signing with New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Hard to believe it’s been 15 years since former Chargers quarterback Drew Brees inked his name to a New Orleans Saints contract. But today, March 14, marks the 15th anniversary of his signing in 2006.

Flanked by now-deceased team owner Tom Benson, general manager Mickey Loomis and newly signed head coach Sean Payton, the future looked promising for the NFL’s most-sought after free agent at the time.

But no one could realistically imagine just how promising the future would be for the former second-round draft pick out of Purdue who would go on to become the most prolific passer in league history.

While Brees has yet to make a decision regarding his playing future for a 16th season with the Saints – 21st in the NFL – Saints fans from far and wide can rejoice and give thanks on this Sunday, and every day that follows, for a decade and a half of victories, records and memories.

Oh, and a Super Bowl championship to boot.