Drew Brees will have surgery Wednesday, timetable for return uncertain

Drew Brees will have surgery on his injured thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles, that’s according to ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

A source tells Werder the timetable for his return won’t be known until surgery is complete.

“I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can,” Drew Brees said to Werder.

Brees fired an incomplete pass to Jared Cook but his thumb hit the hand of Aaron Donald early in the first quarter against the Rams, injuring his thumb.