Drew Brees sets two new NFL records in MNF win against Colts

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

Leading up to Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, anticipation ran high as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was just three touchdown passes away from breaking Peyton Manning’s all time passing touchdown record (539).

In the 34-7 win against the Colts, not only did Brees surpass that record, reaching 541 passing touchdowns in his career, but he also set a new single game highest completion percentage at 96.7 (29/30 C/ATT).

For more on the Saints historic night, click the video provided.

