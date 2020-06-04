Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, and the conversation included a question about how he feels the NFL will move forward this season with possible protests.
The video below comes from Yahoo Finance’s social media account:
Brees gave a followup comment to ESPN’s Mike Triplett:
“I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”