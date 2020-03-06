Drew Brees: I could play until I’m 45

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Drew Brees said he could play until he’s 45 years old, which means he could play as the New Orleans Saints quarterback in the 2024 season.

Entering his 20th season in the NFL, Drew Brees had the best quarterback rating of his career in the 2019 season.

Attending a charity event for the Boston Children’s Hospital Thursday, Brees told WBZ-TV he really believes he could play until he’s 45.

“I think, for me, it’s not a matter of whether I can still play the game — definitely feel like I can still play the game,” Brees told WBZ-TV. “I could play it for quite a bit longer if I really wanted to.”

Brees also said that he doesn’t plan on playing elsewhere, saying he wants to end his career playing for the New Orleans Saints. A team that he feels an obligation for.

Turning 41 in January, Brees will be one of the oldest quarterbacks to play in the NFL in the upcoming season. What comes to Brees’ mind when he thinks of continuing to play?

“You begin to weigh the sacrifices that you and your family make for you to be able to play this game at the highest level,” Brees said. “Give it the type of time and attention it deserves in order to be the very best. You owe that obligation to yourself and to your team.”