Drew Brees gives Who Dat Nation a ‘thumbs’ up after undergoing surgery

By the looks of his Instagram, all is well with Drew Brees as he begins the road to recovery.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.

On Instagram he posted a picture giving what he described as his best impression of a thumbs-up sign from a hospital in Los Angeles.

“Step 1 complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everyone the thumbs up.” Bress posted.

“Lets Geaux Drew!! We’ve got a Super Bowl to win!!” ⚜️⚜️⚜️ wrote one follower.

“This hurts my heart! Love me some Drew Brees!!! Full and speedy recovery Sir. Brees, my Sunday and Monday Night Football won’t be the same till you return.” 🖤💛🖤💛🖤💛 another said.

Meanwhile, Coach Sean Payton announced that he plans to use both remaining quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

He did not say which one would start.