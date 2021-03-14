Drew Brees announces retirement after 20 seasons

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Alvin Kamara #41 (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty […]

(KLFY) After 20 years in the NFL, the last 15 with the Saints, Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday.

It was 15 years ago today that Brees agreed to terms with the Saints, the start of a relationship that has been bountiful for No. 9, the team & the Gulf South.

Drew Brees retires with the most career passing yards, 80,358.

He leaves with the most career completions, 7,142.

And, Brees owns the NFL record for at least one touchdown pass in 54 consecutive regular season games.

Drew Brees’ effect on the New Orleans Saints is best viewed through the prism of team success.