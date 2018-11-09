Geaux Black and Gold

Is Dez Bryant's Saints season already over?

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 03:39 PM CST

METAIRIE (WWL-TV) -- Dez Bryant's comeback as a New Orleans Saints may have been short lived.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Dez Bryant had to be helped off the field at Saints practice Friday after suffering what his teammates fear may be a torn Achilles.

Pelissero said Dez is getting an MRI right now.

The Saints officially listed Bryant as 'limited' for Friday's practice with an ankle issue.

Regardless of the severity of any injury, at the least it is a major setback for a move that received plenty of notice around the league as the Saints tried to shore up a thin area for a deep playoff run.

