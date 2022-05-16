NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was trending on social media over the weekend. NBC announced that after just one season, the former footballer would no longer be commentating on games for them.

Brees took to Twitter to explain that despite the rumors, even he is unsure of what his future holds.

Brees Tweeted, “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

On Monday morning, WGNO caught up with Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen to see what he thought about Brees’ comment.

And although Allen says there haven’t been any official talks, Drew Brees added to the speculation with a second Tweet, “Man..signing @juice_landry and @mathieu_era makes me want to come back and play again!!! Great additions…leaders and players!”

Drew Brees would be joining a long list of athletes who have come back from retirement, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who came back together and won the Super Bowl that very season.