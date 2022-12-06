NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers (6-6) Monday night in Tampa, there were a lot of headscratchers along the way.

One, in particular, was a 3rd and 1 at the Bucs’ 44-yard line. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw a pass to wide receiver Marquez Callaway that fell incomplete.

“That is one after looking back at it again,” said first-year Saints head coach Dennis Allen during a Tuesday afternoon conference call. “I second-guess myself just a little bit. You run the ball there, and you get the first down. Worst-case scenario is you take another 40 seconds off the clock. That is probably one I would like to have back.”

Another puzzling play was when 2009 Heisman Trophy winner and Saints all-time leading rusher Mark Ingram ran out of bounds just a step or two before the first-down marker on the play before.

A disappointed Ingram took to Twitter after the game.

“I’m sick about this one,” he posted. “Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better.”

With the loss, the Saints fell to 4-9 overall and are out of the playoff picture.

Up next, New Orleans hosts NFC South rival Atlanta (5-8) on Dec. 8.