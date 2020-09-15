Demario Davis signs extension with Saints

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The Saints won 31-24. AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – During the Buccaneers vs. Saints game, the news of linebacker Demario Davis signing a contract extension with New Orleans was reported.

After the game was over Davis was asked when the contract was completed and he answered with “it’s been in the works for a minute.”

He later stated that they were able to get the extension completed before the game.

“It’s so much of a blessing,” said Davis. “Man, I am just so blessed, me (and) my family. It’s so much of a blessing that I really can’t even put it into words. In 2016, I was back in Cleveland. I was contemplating retirement. I prayed, I was like, ‘God, you know if you are not done with me in this game, use me and rejuvenate my mind, rejuvenate my body.’ He did that. Since then, I was able to go to New York and be successful; get a contract here, and, now, get an extension.”

Davis is in his third season with the Black and Gold.

