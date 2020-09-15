Demario Davis signs extension with Saints

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The Saints won 31-24. AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – During the Buccaneers vs. Saints game, the news of linebacker Demario Davis signing a contract extension with New Orleans was reported.

Last night, the #Saints signed LB Demario Davis to an extension, as @ErinAndrews reported. He got a 3-year deal worth $27M, source said, with $18.35M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

After the game was over Davis was asked when the contract was completed and he answered with “it’s been in the works for a minute.”

He later stated that they were able to get the extension completed before the game.

“It’s so much of a blessing,” said Davis. “Man, I am just so blessed, me (and) my family. It’s so much of a blessing that I really can’t even put it into words. In 2016, I was back in Cleveland. I was contemplating retirement. I prayed, I was like, ‘God, you know if you are not done with me in this game, use me and rejuvenate my mind, rejuvenate my body.’ He did that. Since then, I was able to go to New York and be successful; get a contract here, and, now, get an extension.”

Davis is in his third season with the Black and Gold.