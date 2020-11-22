Defense, Taysom Hill lead Saints to dominant 24-9 win over Falcons

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints defense rose to the occasion when Drew Brees was injured last season and they’ve done so again dominating the Falcons and keeping the game close until Taysom Hill became more comfortable running the offense in a 24-9 win over Atlanta Sunday.

It was the Saints seventh straight win.

The defense had eight sacks of Matt Ryan and held the vaunted Falcon receivers in check for most of the day, slowing an offense that had been potent in recent weeks.

Hill started a bit slow in the first half but started heating up, especially finding Michael Thomas, who seems to make everybody who starts for the Saints the past two years feel more comfortable.

The Saints offense sputtered for most of the first half with dropped passes and a missed field goal slowing the scoring before the Saints put together an 80-yard scoring drive that included a 45-yard underthrown completion to Emmanuel Sanders and finished with an Alvin Kamara scoring run to take a 10-9 lead into the half.

n the second half, it was all Saints. The offense moved well enough and the defense just smothered Ryan and any chance the Falcons had.

Cam Jordan had 3 sacks while Trey Hendrickson and David Onyemata each added 2. Janoris Jenkins and Marcus Williams both had interceptions.

CAM JORDAN WITH THE 3-PIECE COMBO!



3rd sack of the day ⚜️⚜️⚜️



7 sacks for the #Saints on the day



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/9SkLkjhwZR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2020

Taysom Hill ran for two scores in the second half and had another big run marred by a fumble.

He hit on 18-of-23 passes for 223 yards with nin