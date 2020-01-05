Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs

Geaux Black and Gold
Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

The Vikings will face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round.

It was the second straight time the Saints’ season had ended in overtime in the Superdome.

The disappointing end for the favored Saints (13-4), came nearly a year after New Orleans lost in the NFC championship game to the Los Angeles Rams in a game marred by missed Rams penalties late in regulation.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota (11-6) the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score.

Minnesota’s defensive front forced record-setting quarterback Drew Brees into two turnovers — one game after the Saints had finished the regular season with an NFL record-low eight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar