Commentary: Drew Brees’ legacy goes beyond the wins and records

For Beyond the Jersey, I want to honor the athlete that made the Number 9 so special in Louisiana. For over a decade, athletes have wanted to wear the No. 9 because of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Twenty seasons in the NFL. Fifteen with the Saints. Undoubtedly a first-ballot hall-of-famer.

The all-time passing leader. Thirteen-time Pro Bowler. Five time all pro. A Super Bowl Champion. Super Bowl MVP.

And in 2010 for the first time ever, a different kind of parade rolled through the streets of New Orleans – a Super Bowl parade.

This is all just my opinion, but what makes Brees’ legacy so special is that he truly went beyond the jersey.

He represented the city on his jersey with so much toughness, heart, and passion.

In 2005, Brees came to New Orleans at a time when not only the Saints, but the city, the state needed a glimmer of hope. Hope in Louisiana for a lot of people often comes through sports.

Hurricane Katrina’s impact on our state didn’t scare Brees away, didn’t make him want to go to a flashier, fancier market.

He embraced the opportunity, loved New Orleans, and it loved him right back.

He founded the Brees Dream Foundation, with the mission to help cancer patients, and provide care and opportunities to families in need.

Drew and his wife Brittany committed $5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

And recently, Brees funded a new community kitchen for Second Harvest Food Bank here in Lafayette.

He’s given the Saints, New Orleans, all of Louisiana everything he’s had for 15 years.

On a more personal note, I grew up in south Louisiana watching the Saints every Sunday. And I remember being 12 years old, watching Drew Brees hoist the Lombardi trophy, mesmerizingly turning a losing franchise into the greatest in the world that season.

I still remember how I felt because of that Super Bowl win, because of what Drew Brees brought to the team.

As I watched the Super Bowl that night, I knew I wanted to be around moments like that forever. So I became a sports reporter.

So from me personally, thank you, Drew.

A Saint for life.