Carolina Panthers close practice facility ahead of Saints game after ‘unconfirmed positive’ COVID-19 test

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) and head coach Matt Rhule speak during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Saints are scheduled to play to Panthers at noon this Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Superdome.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV)— The Carolina Panthers cleared out all players, coaches and staff members from their practice facility today after an “unconfirmed positive” COVID-19 test that’s now being run again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers shut down their facility and are having players and coaches work remotely today and Tuesday. They plan to operate normally on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

