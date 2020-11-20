Can the Saints defense rise to the occassion with Brees out again?

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Last season when Drew Brees went down with injury, the Saints defense took it upon themselves to step up. At this point in the season, New Orleans defense has continued to improve when defending against the pass and is still exceling when defending the run.

As the Saints host the Falcons this Sunday, they are going to have to be mindful of the fact that Atlanta currently has the most explosive passes of 16+ yards this season (64).

For more on the story, click the video provided.